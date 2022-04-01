Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
