 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert