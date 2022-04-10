This evening in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
