Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
