For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
