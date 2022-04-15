 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 53F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

