This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
