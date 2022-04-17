Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
