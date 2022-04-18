Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will b…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Fredericksburg folks should be p…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fredericksburg area Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Frederick…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possi…