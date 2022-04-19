 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

