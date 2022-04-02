For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low around 20F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. …
This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 24F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fre…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. WSW winds at 10…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folk…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks like …
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.