Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
