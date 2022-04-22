 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

