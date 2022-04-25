 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

