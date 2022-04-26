 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

