This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
