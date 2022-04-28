Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.