 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert