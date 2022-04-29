Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksbur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fredericksburg. It…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds NN…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees t…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…