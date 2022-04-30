This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
