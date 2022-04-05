This evening in Fredericksburg: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 51F. WSW winds at 10…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks like …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 …
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folk…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…