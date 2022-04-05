 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

