 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert