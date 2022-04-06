Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
