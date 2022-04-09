 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

