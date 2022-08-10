For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Thursday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
