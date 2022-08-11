 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

