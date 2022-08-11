This evening in Fredericksburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the maki…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Warm and humid. Low around…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 t…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the mak…
This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Frederick…