Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.