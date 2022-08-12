This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
This season has gotten off to a slower start compared to the last couple of years, but it is important to remember that June and July are only the first gear of hurricane season.
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the maki…
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
This evening in Fredericksburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Fredericksburg folk…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Warm and humid. Low around…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Today has the mak…
This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Frederick…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. W…