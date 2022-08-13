For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
