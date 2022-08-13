 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

