Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Fredericksburg. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

