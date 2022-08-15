This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Fredericksburg. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
