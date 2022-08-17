For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudles…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Fredericksburg folk…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. C…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fredericksburg. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. P…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. W…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high tem…