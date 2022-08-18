Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.