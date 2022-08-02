Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
