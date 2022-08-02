Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.