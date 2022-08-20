Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Sunday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.