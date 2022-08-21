Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 45% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clou…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepare…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fredericksburg. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. P…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Frederi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. There is a 47% chance of r…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions…