 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's behind the algae at Lake Anna

What's behind the algae at Lake Anna

Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert