Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
