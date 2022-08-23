Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Wednesday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.