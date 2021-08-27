Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.