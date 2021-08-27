Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
