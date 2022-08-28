 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

