This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Computer simulations, or weather models, have allowed the forecasting of tropical systems to improve dramatically over the past three decades.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day i…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's co…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …