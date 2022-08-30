This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Wednesday. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
