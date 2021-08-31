This evening in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from WED 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
