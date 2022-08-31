This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Thursday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
