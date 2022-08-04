For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
