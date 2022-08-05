Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.