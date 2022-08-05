This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We wi…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. The area …
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Today has the makings of a…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70…
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 t…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable.…