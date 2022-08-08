Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Warm and humid. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.