Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west.