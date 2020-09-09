Fredericksburg will be cloudy and damp for most of work week

The beautiful “Chamber of Commerce” weather of the Labor Day weekend is no more. Higher humidity and clouds have moved back into Fredericksburg’s neighborhood today (Wednesday). As I write this, showers are on their way into southern Caroline County and will overspread the entire vicinity as the day progresses. The dual culprits for the deteriorating conditions are a stationary front along the coastline and an upper level disturbance moving north into Virginia.
The former feature was the boundary which ushered in the dry and cooler conditions for the holiday weekend. It didn’t progress any further east than the coastline because its upper air steering currents lifted north of the Mid-Atlantic region, leaving the front to stall out. Thus today will be cloudy, damp, and cooler than average with high temperatures only bumping into the upper 70s (F). Fredericksburg area rain gauges will likely register a quarter- to a half-inch of liquid today.
Overnight the rain will continue, perhaps adding up to another inch of liquid in those same gauges. Fredericksburg area thermometers will halt their nocturnal fall at the 70 degree mark by dawn, climbing back into the mid-80s Thursday afternoon. Skies will continue cloudy and wet with another half-inch or more of rain possible during daylight hours. A thunderstorm or two is also possible tomorrow but nothing severe is expected. The next potential to see a brief sunbeam? Most likely Friday afternoon.
During this second week of September, we reach the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season and the graphic provides evidence of that. The disturbance aimed at the Carolina coastline probably won’t develop enough to receive a name but it will pump even more moisture into the Fredericksburg area by the weekend.
Paulette and Rene look to remain “fish storms”, i.e. they’ll stay well out over the Atlantic. However the final disturbance, which is still moving across the African continent, may be something to keep an eye on over the next ten days. If/when it is named it would become Sally.
After that there are only three more names on the official Atlantic tropical system list. If there should be additional tropical systems the Greek alphabet will be pressed into use. That occurred during the very busy 2005 hurricane season and may very well happen again in 2020. Get ready for Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and maybe more.
