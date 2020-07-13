The work week will start out less humid in the Fredericksburg vicinity.
This – Monday – morning’s clouds will dissipate quickly as an upper level trough pushes east today. That feature will usher slightly drier air (yellow shade on graphic) into Fredericksburg. Temperatures will still climb into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies today but the drier air will make the outdoors feel fairly comfortable for mid-July. There may be enough instability to create a few widely scattered showers near sunset.
That dry air combined with clearing skies later tonight will allow Fredericksburg area thermometers to drop back into the mid-60s by dawn Tuesday. Tomorrow will then be mostly sunny as high temperatures again top out in the low 90s with continued relatively low – for July - dew points as the dry air sticks around. The clear and dry conditions will continue past sunset which will allow for decent viewing of comet NEOWISE in the early evening sky.
Enjoy the drier air early this week. More humidity and even hotter temperatures look to invade Fredericksburg and vicinity by Wednesday. The heat index will climb to well over 100 degrees as the air temperature and increasing humidity combine to increase the heat stress on people and animals. There will likely be heat advisories and warnings issued by the National Weather Service for the end of the work week into the upcoming weekend.
