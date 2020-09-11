Weekend weather will be a mixed bag for Fredericksburg area

A cold front sagging south from Pennsylvania is pushing through the Fredericksburg vicinity late this morning. Some clouds and a few scattered showers will arrive with this boundary, but not much liquid will accumulate in area rain gauges. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-80s (F), a couple degrees above average for Patriot Day (9/11). Overall the sky today will average out partly sunny.
As high pressure builds over New England later today another classic cold air damming wedge https://bit.ly/3ik7lr6 will push southward down the Piedmont as shown on the left graphic panel. Winds will turn first northeasterly and then easterly with Atlantic moisture fostering low clouds which will mostly obscure the stars tonight. There will be some peeks of sunshine tomorrow, but overall look for a low overcast to dominate the skies. Fredericksburg area temperatures will rise only to the upper 70s during the afternoon hours.
Then Sunday “Da Wedge” will break down as another autumn-strength cold front approaches from the west. Showers and even a thunderstorm or two will dot the area, but nothing severe is expected. Local Fredericksburg thermometers will register highs in the mid-80s to end the weekend. Behind this next boundary next week looks positively autumnish.
At the moment we are at the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. The right graphic panel is a clear illustration of this as it shows no less than six disturbances or storms being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. None of these look to threaten the East Coast soon but the long range forecast could be quite interesting. Stay tuned for updates as the situation unfolds.
