Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

