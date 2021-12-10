Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Overcast. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
