Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Monday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

