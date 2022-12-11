Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Monday. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.