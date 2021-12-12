 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

