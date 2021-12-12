Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
